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Highsmith (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Highsmith will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set due to right knee injury management, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Raptors. With the 29-year-old forward out, Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming are candidates for increased playing time.

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