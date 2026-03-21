Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Highsmith will be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set due to right knee injury management, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Raptors. With the 29-year-old forward out, Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming are candidates for increased playing time.
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