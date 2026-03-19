Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (knee) won't play in Thursday's game against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns are giving Highsmith the night off Thursday to rest his right knee following offseason surgery. Rasheer Fleming appears to be worth streaming in shallow fantasy leagues and Ryan Dunn in deeper settings.
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