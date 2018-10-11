Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Acquits himself well in start

Canaan registered nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in the Suns' 116-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Canaan got an opportunity to run with the first unit as the Suns continue to audition candidates for the starting point guard job to open the regular season. The six-year veteran has proven more productive this preseason than Shaquille Harrison, who shapes up as his primary competition for the job. Head coach Igor Kokoskov is likely to continue giving both players plenty of opportunity for what remains of the exhibition slate before making a final decision, but they each should see their fair share of minutes come the regular season irrespective of their depth chart slotting.