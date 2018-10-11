Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Acquits himself well in start
Canaan registered nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in the Suns' 116-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Canaan got an opportunity to run with the first unit as the Suns continue to audition candidates for the starting point guard job to open the regular season. The six-year veteran has proven more productive this preseason than Shaquille Harrison, who shapes up as his primary competition for the job. Head coach Igor Kokoskov is likely to continue giving both players plenty of opportunity for what remains of the exhibition slate before making a final decision, but they each should see their fair share of minutes come the regular season irrespective of their depth chart slotting.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Bulk of action at point guard in loss•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will play Friday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will not play in Monday's preseason opener•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Re-signs with Phoenix•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.