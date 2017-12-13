Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Active and available to play Wednesday
Canaan will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Canaan signed with the Suns earlier Wednesday, but will waste no time getting integrated with his new team and is set to be immediately available for his debut. He'll likely be third on the point guard depth chart behind Tyler Ulis and Mike James, but could also see time helping out at shooting guard behind Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels with Devin Booker (groin) out for a few weeks. That said, Canaan likely won't see enough minutes to be fantasy relevant in the majority of leagues, at least right away, so it's a situation to monitor at best right now.
