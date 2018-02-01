Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Back to bench Wednesday
Canaan, with Devin Booker (ribs) re-entering the starting lineup, will return to a reserve role for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Canaan should return to his regular workload off the bench Wednesday. He's averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 22.9 minutes per game this season.
