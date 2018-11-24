Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Coming off bench Friday
Canaan will come off the bench Friday against the Bucks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Coach Igor Kokoskov noted, "[The Bucks are] switching a lot. We're gonna switch a lot. We gotta eat space. We need more length." So Canaan coming off the bench appears to be more of a reflection on the matchup than his performances.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Has little impact in start•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Starting Wednesday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Plays 21 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Coming off bench•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Productive offensive effort in win•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Plays big minutes again Tuesday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...