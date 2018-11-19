Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Coming off bench
Canaan will come off the bench Monday against the 76ers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
The Suns will go with a more versatile lineup Monday, moving Devin Booker to point guard and going with all three of T.J. Warren, Trevor Ariza and Mikal Bridges on the wing, with Deandre Ayton at center.
