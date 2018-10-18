Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Confirmed starter for season opener
Canaan will pick up the start at point guard for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Canaan mentioned earlier this week that he expected to open the year as the starting point guard, which has now been confirmed. The 27-year-old had a couple of strong showings in the preseason and will look to build on that as he starts alongside the likes of Devin Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson and Deandre Ayton. The Suns recently added guard Jamal Crawford and Booker is also expected to do plenty of ball-handling, which could cut into Canaan's usage despite working with top unit. Still, he'll be someone to keep an eye over the first few games to determine whether or not he'll have utility in fantasy leagues.
