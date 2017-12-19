Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Delivers another strong outing off bench

Canaan finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 97-91 win over the Mavericks.

Added to the Suns' roster last week as an injury hardship exception with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined, Canaan has seemingly already claimed Mike James' spot in the rotation as Phoenix's backup point guard. In fact, Canaan has outplayed starter Tyler Ulis in his two appearances with the club, averaging 16.0 points (on 60 percent shooting), 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.0 minutes while aiding Phoenix to victories in both contests. Ulis' lack of efficiency this season hardly makes him entrenched with the top unit, so if Canaan can remain hot over the next few games, he could eventually settle into a starting role. Canaan should at least continue to handle heavy minutes for the time being, making him worth a speculative add in most deeper leagues where he's still available.