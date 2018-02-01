Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Diagnosed with fractured ankle

Canaan has been diagnosed with a fractured left ankle, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Canaan had to be stretchered off the court Wednesday after landing awkwardly on his left leg, and as originally expected, further tests confirmed he's dealing with a fractured ankle. He'll likely be forced to miss the remainder of the season as a result, though the Suns have yet to provide any sort of update regarding a potential timetable for the 26-year-old. This is a tough break for Canaan, who earned himself a guaranteed contract with the Suns after originally joining the team under the NBA's injury hardship exception earlier in the year. Tyler Ulis should see an uptick in minutes with Canaan sidelined.