Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday

Canaan (groin) did not participate in Saturday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Canaan missed Friday's contest against the Spurs due to a left groin strain, which is apparently still giving him some discomfort. More information on his availability should emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to suit up, Tyler Ulis is a strong candidate to see a big uptick in workload.