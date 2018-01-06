Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday

Canaan (groin) did not participate in Saturday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Canaan missed Friday's contest against the Spurs due to a left groin strain, which is apparently still giving him some discomfort. More information on his availability should emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to suit up, Tyler Ulis is a strong candidate to see a big uptick in workload.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories