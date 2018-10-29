Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Exits early with sprained ankle
Canaan exited Sunday's game against the Thunder with a left ankle sprain and won't return, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Canaan started at point guard and played only six minutes before departing with the injury, finishing the contest with zero points (0-2 FG), two assists, one rebound and one steal. The Suns should have a better idea regarding the severity of Canaan's injury in the next day or two. If the ankle issue proves to be a minor sprain, he could be available as soon as the Suns' next game Wednesday against the Spurs. Look for the Suns to lean on rookie Elie Okobo and veteran Jamal Crawford to direct the offense for the rest of the evening with Canaan sidelined.
