Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Hopeful to play Sunday
Canaan (groin) is hoping to return to action Sunday against the Pacers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Canaan has missed the last three contests with a groin injury, but he went through a full practice Saturday, which could foreshadow a return for Sunday's game. Look for a more definitive update from the Suns after shootaround in the morning.
