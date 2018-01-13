Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Hopeful to play Sunday

Canaan (groin) is hoping to return to action Sunday against the Pacers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Canaan has missed the last three contests with a groin injury, but he went through a full practice Saturday, which could foreshadow a return for Sunday's game. Look for a more definitive update from the Suns after shootaround in the morning.

