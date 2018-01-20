Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Impresses in win over Nuggets
Canaan scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt) to go along with six assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-100 win over the Nuggets.
Canaan came off the bench to lead the team in assists while finishing third in scoring. He was highly effective from outside, draining 67 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, and he wound up playing more than starting point guard Tyler Ulis. Canaan could carve out a useful fantasy niche if he continues to garner more minutes for an uptempo Suns team, making him a player to watch in deeper leagues.
