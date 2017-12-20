Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Likely to remain on roster

Canaan -- signed under the NBA's injury hardship exception -- will likely remain on the roster for the remainder of the season, according to Suns' General Manager Ryan McDonough, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

When Canaan signed with Phoenix, the team had four players sidelined for two weeks or longer. That's likely to end soon, however, as Devin Booker (groin) is set to return before the end of the month. Canaan has exceeded expectations, averaging 16.0 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals in his first two games with the Suns -- apparently earning him a roster spot. As a result, the team will have to waive (or trade) another player on the team.