Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out 7-to-10 Days

Canaan (groin) has been ruled out for 7-to-10 days, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

An MRI revealed that Canaan's groin injury is more serious that the team originally thought, so they'll be extra cautious with the point guard. Fortunately for Canaan, after Sunday, the Suns will only play one game over the next week, so his absence may not extend beyond two contests. Tyler Ulis should see plenty of minutes at point guard with Canaan out, while Devin Booker may be called upon for more ball-handling duties.