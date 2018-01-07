Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out 7-to-10 Days
Canaan (groin) has been ruled out for 7-to-10 days, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
An MRI revealed that Canaan's groin injury is more serious that the team originally thought, so they'll be extra cautious with the point guard. Fortunately for Canaan, after Sunday, the Suns will only play one game over the next week, so his absence may not extend beyond two contests. Tyler Ulis should see plenty of minutes at point guard with Canaan out, while Devin Booker may be called upon for more ball-handling duties.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out Sunday, has contract guaranteed•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Ruled out Friday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: To be signed for remainder of year•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Likely to remain on roster•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Delivers another strong outing off bench•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...