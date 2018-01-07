Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out Sunday, has contract guaranteed

Canaan (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Canaan was unable to go through practice Saturday, so the writing was on the wall for his eventual absence. He'll miss a second consecutive game, though he'll now have another five days off for rest and rehabilitation, as the Suns don't play again until Friday against Houston. With Canaan out, Tyler Ulis should see all the minutes he can handle, with Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson potentially picking up a few more minutes in the backcourt as well. On a side note, Canaan had his contract guaranteed for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign, so he'll remain with Phoenix moving forward.