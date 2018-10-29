Canaan has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Canaan started Sunday's game against the Thunder, but he won't return after suffering an ankle sprain. He played six minutes and recorded two assists, a steal and a rebound prior to departing. Canaan's status going forward is currently unknown, but the Suns will have a few days off before their next contest Wednesday at home against the Spurs.