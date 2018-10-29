Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out with ankle injury
Canaan has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Canaan started Sunday's game against the Thunder, but he won't return after suffering an ankle sprain. He played six minutes and recorded two assists, a steal and a rebound prior to departing. Canaan's status going forward is currently unknown, but the Suns will have a few days off before their next contest Wednesday at home against the Spurs.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Puts up 15 points in loss•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Confirmed starter for season opener•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: May start at point guard•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Acquits himself well in start•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Bulk of action at point guard in loss•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...