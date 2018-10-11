Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Picks up start Wednesday
Canaan will start at point guard Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
Canaan will step into the starting lineup for the first time this preseason, with Shaquille Harrison retreating to the bench as a result. Through two preseason games, the point guard is averaging nine points, four assists, 1.5 rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes.
