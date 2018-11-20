Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Plays 21 minutes in Monday's loss
Canaan had one point (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.
Canaan came off the bench and matched fellow reserve Richaun Holmes for the sixth-most minutes on the team. However, Canaan was not able to make an impact on the contest, at least not a positive one, committing five fouls and one turnover as well. Canaan is streaky at best, but he's worth a look for those in deep leagues who can afford to look his past his field-goal percentage.
