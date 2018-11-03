Canaan totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 32 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Raptors.

Canaan missed just one game with an ankle injury, returning Friday and finishing with 19 points. He did very little outside of scoring but did manage to see 32 minutes of playing time. Elie Okobo, who had started in Canaan's absence, saw just 15 minutes of playing time and did basically nothing in that time. Canaan appears to have the starting spot locked up for now but offers very little upside outside of points and three's. He is more of a deep league option despite the starting role being his to lose.