Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Plays big minutes again Tuesday
Canaan finished with 13 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 loss to the Nets.
Canaan continued to start and saw big minutes again despite the scoreline. He has played himself into a regular starting role, at least for the time being, and is playing enough to certainly be in the discussion for deeper formats. He does not possess a lot of upside, with his production quite often coming on the back of his ability to score the ball and hit threes.
