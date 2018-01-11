Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Practices Thursday, availability still uncertain

Canaan (groin) participated in Thursday's practice, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Canaan has been sidelined since Jan. 5 with a left adductor strain, and while he was able return to practice Thursday, his return date remains up in the air. Look for his status to be updated prior to Friday's game against the Rockets; if he's unable to play, Tyler Ulis should continue to benefit from increased run. Canaan, who was recently guaranteed a contract by the Suns, is averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 23.2 minutes per game with Phoenix (10 games).