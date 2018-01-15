Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Productive off bench in return

Canaan (groin) totaled 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Pacers.

Canaan's return from a three-game absence was a successful one, as he posted his second straight double-digit scoring effort and seventh in his last 11 contests overall. The 26-year-old has shot at least 50.0 percent in four of his last six games as well, and his seemingly steady role off the bench is progressively upping his value in deeper formats for those searching for scoring and assists.