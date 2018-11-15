Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Productive offensive effort in win
Canaan poured in 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt) and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in the Suns' 116-96 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.
Canaan got hot from distance, leading to the sixth-year equaling his season high in scoring. The veteran had posted a combined 13 points -- including a one-point tally versus the Thunder on Monday -- over the prior three games, so his performance served as a particularly welcome infusion of offense. Canaan's offense is still difficult to trust from game to game, but he retains a seemingly secure hold on the starting point guard job.
