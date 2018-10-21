Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Puts up 15 points in loss
Canaan produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 119-91 loss to the Nuggets.
It appears that Canaan will remain Phoenix's starter at point guard, at least in the short-term. Canaan has bounced around the NBA and after a return stint with the Rockets, made Phoenix his fourth team in six years. He had a decent enough night against Dallas in the season-opener, and Saturday's blowout isn't exactly a reliable litmus test for future success. His role as a starter has a low ceiling but he might be worth a flier as a source of assists if he keeps his current role.
