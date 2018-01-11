Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Questionable for Thursday
Canaan (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Canaan was able to go through Thursday's practice without any issues after missing the last two games with a left adductor strain. Look for him to test out the injury during Friday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability, though he'd be a welcomed addition in the backcourt with Josh Jackson (hip) currently doubtful to play. If cleared, Canaan would slide back in as Tyler Ulis' backup at point guard.
