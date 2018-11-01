Canaan (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Canaan missed Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained left ankle, prompting Elie Okobo to draw the start at point guard and post eight points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes. More information on Canaan's availability could arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.