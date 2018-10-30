Canaan (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Canaan departed Sunday's tilt against Oklahoma City with a sprained left ankle, but there's a chance he could take the court in his team's next contest. He figures to test the ankle in morning shootaround and a decision on his availability will be made shortly after. If Canaan is unable to give it a go, look for Phoenix to rely on Jamal Crawford and Elie Okobo at point guard.