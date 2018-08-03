Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Re-signs with Phoenix

Canaan (ankle) re-signed with the Suns on Friday.

The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, though it's likely short-term for close to the minimum. Canaan signed with the Suns in mid-December of last year, appearing in 19 games before fracturing his ankle in late January, ending his season. Canaan burst onto the scene during his second tilt with the Suns, posting 17 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes in a victory over the Mavericks. On the season, he averaged 9.1 points and 4.0 assists across 22.0 minutes. During 2018-19, he'll likely compete for point guard minutes with the likes of Brandon Knight and Elie Okobo.