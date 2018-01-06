Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Ruled out Friday
Canaan is dealing with a left adductor strain and has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
It's unclear exactly when the injury occurred, though it was likely during Wednesday's tilt with the Nuggets. He'll have to sit out Friday, which should mean Tyler Ulis gets all the minutes he can handle at point guard, with guys like Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson potentially seeing more playing time in the backcourt as well. It could also prompt Devin Booker to have more ball-handling responsibilities.
