Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Says he'll play Friday
Canaan (ankle) said he'll play Friday against the Raptors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Canaan should be expected to re-join the starting five. The move would push Elie Okobo back to the bench. Prior to suffering his injury, Canaan was averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29.6 minutes.
