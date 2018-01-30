Play

Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Scores four points in Monday's loss

Canaan posted four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Canaan filled in as the starter at point guard for the injured Devin Booker (rib), though the previous full-time starter (Tyler Ulis) was much more effective, tallying 13 points, seven dimes, five steals, and one board in 31 minutes off the bench. Every once in a while Canaan is still capable of going off, but he's far too inconsistent to be relied on in most leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories