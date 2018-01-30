Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Scores four points in Monday's loss
Canaan posted four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Canaan filled in as the starter at point guard for the injured Devin Booker (rib), though the previous full-time starter (Tyler Ulis) was much more effective, tallying 13 points, seven dimes, five steals, and one board in 31 minutes off the bench. Every once in a while Canaan is still capable of going off, but he's far too inconsistent to be relied on in most leagues.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...