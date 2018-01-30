Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Scores four points in Monday's loss

Canaan posted four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Canaan filled in as the starter at point guard for the injured Devin Booker (rib), though the previous full-time starter (Tyler Ulis) was much more effective, tallying 13 points, seven dimes, five steals, and one board in 31 minutes off the bench. Every once in a while Canaan is still capable of going off, but he's far too inconsistent to be relied on in most leagues.