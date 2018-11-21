Canaan will start at point guard Wednesday against the Bulls, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Canaan was benched Monday in favor of Mikal Bridges, but it seems that experiment has come to an end quickly. Canaan still ended up seeing 21 minutes in the contest. Over the past five games, he's averaging 6.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes.