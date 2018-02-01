Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Stretchered off following leg injury
Canaan had to be stretchered off the court with a left leg injury, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Canaan landed awkwardly on his left foot and appeared to suffer a broken ankle, though there still hasn't been any confirmation regarding the severity of the injury at this point and we'll likely need to wait until he undergoes further testing following Wednesday's game for a final diagnosis. Expect another update following the contest, but the injury looked very serious, and given the fact he had to be stretchered off the floor, he'll likely be sidelined for an extended period.
