Suns' Isaiah Canaan: To be signed for remainder of year
Canaan has agreed to a minimum contract with the Suns for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Canaan originally joined the team under the NBA's injury hardship exception, but impressed the organization enough to earn a year-long deal. Since joining the team, he's posted 13.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes across 25.0 minutes per game. As a result of the new contract, Mike James was waived.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Likely to remain on roster•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Delivers another strong outing off bench•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Active and available to play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will sign with Suns•
-
Isaiah Canaan: Waived by Houston•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Canaan: Will sign with Houston•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...