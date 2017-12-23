Suns' Isaiah Canaan: To be signed for remainder of year

Canaan has agreed to a minimum contract with the Suns for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Canaan originally joined the team under the NBA's injury hardship exception, but impressed the organization enough to earn a year-long deal. Since joining the team, he's posted 13.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes across 25.0 minutes per game. As a result of the new contract, Mike James was waived.