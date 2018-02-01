Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will have season-ending surgery Thursday
Suns interim head coach Jay Triano said following Wednesday's 102-88 win over the Mavericks that Canaan would undergo season-ending surgery Thursday on his fractured left ankle, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
This was always the expected outcome for Canaan after he broke the ankle in gruesome fashion while driving to the hoop late in the first quarter Wednesday. The point guard was stretchered off the court following the injury while his teammates and Mavericks players looked on in visible shock. Canaan, an impending free agent this offseason, is expected to face a lengthy rehab for the injury and will likely remain unsigned until he demonstrates in workouts that he's fully healthy. Canaan's absence for the rest of the season likely guarantees second-year player Tyler Ulis a permanent spot in Phoenix's rotation as the backup to starting point guard Devin Booker.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Diagnosed with fractured ankle•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Stretchered off following leg injury•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Scores four points in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will start at point guard Monday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Impresses in win over Nuggets•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...