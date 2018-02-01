Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will have season-ending surgery Thursday

Suns interim head coach Jay Triano said following Wednesday's 102-88 win over the Mavericks that Canaan would undergo season-ending surgery Thursday on his fractured left ankle, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

This was always the expected outcome for Canaan after he broke the ankle in gruesome fashion while driving to the hoop late in the first quarter Wednesday. The point guard was stretchered off the court following the injury while his teammates and Mavericks players looked on in visible shock. Canaan, an impending free agent this offseason, is expected to face a lengthy rehab for the injury and will likely remain unsigned until he demonstrates in workouts that he's fully healthy. Canaan's absence for the rest of the season likely guarantees second-year player Tyler Ulis a permanent spot in Phoenix's rotation as the backup to starting point guard Devin Booker.