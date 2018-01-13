Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will not play Friday

Canaan (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's tilt versus the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

The team listed Canaan as probable heading into the evening, so this update is somewhat surprising. The journeyman has averaged 23 minutes per game since gaining a role with the Suns mid-way through December. In his absence, Tyler Ulis should see some extended run at point guard, while Troy Daniels could also see some increased work in the backcourt.