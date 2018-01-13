Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will not play Friday
Canaan (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's tilt versus the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
The team listed Canaan as probable heading into the evening, so this update is somewhat surprising. The journeyman has averaged 23 minutes per game since gaining a role with the Suns mid-way through December. In his absence, Tyler Ulis should see some extended run at point guard, while Troy Daniels could also see some increased work in the backcourt.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Probable to play Friday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Practices Thursday, availability still uncertain•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out 7-to-10 Days•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Out Sunday, has contract guaranteed•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...