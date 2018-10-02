Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will not play in Monday's preseason opener
Canaan (thumb) has been ruled out of Monday's preseason game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Canaan's thumb injury doesn't seem to be too severe, as it's being reported that he wants to work on his conditioning and save himself for later games. The Suns' next game is Friday against the Trail Blazers, and Canaan should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
