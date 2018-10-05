Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will play Friday

Canaan (thumb) will play during Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Canaan missed the Suns' first two preseason games with a sprained thumb. He'll join the likes of Elie Okobo, Shaquille Harrison and De'Anthony Melton in the fight for point guard minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories