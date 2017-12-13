Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will sign with Suns
Canaan is expected to sign a contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The Suns have four players sidelined for two weeks or longer, so they've been granted an injury hardship exception, which Canaan will be signed under. Canaan played in one game with the Rockets earlier this season while helping fill in for an injured Chris Paul at the time, but was waived and recently joined Northern Arizona of the G-League. He'll now move up to the big league and should provide depth in the backcourt. That said, with the likes of Tyler Ulis, Mike James, Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels all still available, Canaan may have to settle for a fairly deep reserve role right away, which limits any potential fantasy impact.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...