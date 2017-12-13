Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will sign with Suns

Canaan is expected to sign a contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Suns have four players sidelined for two weeks or longer, so they've been granted an injury hardship exception, which Canaan will be signed under. Canaan played in one game with the Rockets earlier this season while helping fill in for an injured Chris Paul at the time, but was waived and recently joined Northern Arizona of the G-League. He'll now move up to the big league and should provide depth in the backcourt. That said, with the likes of Tyler Ulis, Mike James, Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels all still available, Canaan may have to settle for a fairly deep reserve role right away, which limits any potential fantasy impact.