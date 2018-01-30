Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will start at point guard Monday
Canaan will pick up the start at point guard for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns are set to be without Devin Booker (rib) on Monday, so Canaan will get the call with the first unit. He should see a fairly sizable boost in playing time with the promotion, which makes him an intriguing cheap option for Monday's DFS slate. Canaan, who will be making his first start of the season, will likely share the extra workload with fellow point guard Tyler Ulis.
