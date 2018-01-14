Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will suit up Sunday

Canaan will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Canaan has been out for the last three games while nursing a groin injury, but participating in Saturday's practice, he'll be inserted back into the team's rotation Sunday. Expect Canaan to operate once again as the Suns' backup point guard behind Tyler Ulis.

