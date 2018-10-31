Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Won't play Wednesday
Canaan (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Canaan suffered a sprained left ankle in Sunday's loss to OKC, and despite a few days off, he'll be held out of Wednesday's game, joining Devin Booker on the inactive list. As a result, expect Elie Okobo to again pick up increased minutes.
