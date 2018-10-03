Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Won't play Wednesday

Canaan (thumb) won't play during Wednesday's preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Canaan's absence is precautionary, as it was noted prior to the Suns' preseason opener that Canaan wants to work on his conditioning and play in the later preseason contests. Elie Okobo, De'Anthony Melton and Shaquille Harrison should see time at point guard Wednesday.