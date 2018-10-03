Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Won't play Wednesday
Canaan (thumb) won't play during Wednesday's preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Canaan's absence is precautionary, as it was noted prior to the Suns' preseason opener that Canaan wants to work on his conditioning and play in the later preseason contests. Elie Okobo, De'Anthony Melton and Shaquille Harrison should see time at point guard Wednesday.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will not play in Monday's preseason opener•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Re-signs with Phoenix•
-
Isaiah Canaan: Released by Suns•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Will have season-ending surgery Thursday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Diagnosed with fractured ankle•
-
Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Stretchered off following leg injury•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.