Livers registered zero points, three rebounds, three assists and one block across 11 minutes Saturday in the Suns' 123-114 win over the Pelicans.

Livers took the court for the first time since Nov. 26, after he had been sidelined for eight consecutive games due to a right hip strain before overcoming the injury and then going unused in the Suns' ensuing three games in coach's decisions. With Grayson Allen (knee), Ryan Dunn (knee) and Jalen Green (hamstring) all sidelined Saturday and with Mark Williams on a minutes restriction for the second leg of a back-to-back set, Livers got the chance to play Saturday but wasn't especially effective during his time on the court. He'll likely find himself back outside of the rotation Monday in Washington if the Suns get one or both of Allen and Dunn back from injury.