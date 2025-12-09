site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Isaiah Livers: Ruled out for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Livers (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Livers will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a strained right hip. With the two-way player sidelined, Nigel Hayes-Davis could see a slight bump in minutes.
