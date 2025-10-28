Livers ended Monday's 138-134 overtime loss to Utah with five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two blocks and two steals across 21 minutes.

Livers made his second appearance of the campaign Monday with Dillon Brooks sidelined by a groin issue. Livers, who is on a two-way contract, is pretty far down the depth chart in Phoenix. It's likely that he gets some G League reps soon once Brooks gets the green light to return.