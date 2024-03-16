Thomas and the Suns agreed to a 10-day contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Thomas is officially back in the NBA after a brief and successful stint with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League. He won't be guaranteed more than a handful of minutes with the Suns, but they could certainly use more backcourt depth. In Thomas' last NBA stint with the Hornets back in the 2021-22 season, the veteran guard averaged 8.3 points and 1.4 assists in 17 appearances.
