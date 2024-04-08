Thomas signed a rest-of-season contract with Phoenix on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Thomas has provided "strong leadership and veteran presence in the locker room," per Charania, while also appearing in four contests as end-of-bench backcourt depth. Thomas had previously been signed to back-to-back 10-day deals, but he will officially stick around for Phoenix's upcoming playoff run.
More News
-
Suns' Isaiah Thomas: Inks another 10-day deal•
-
Suns' Isaiah Thomas: Officially signs, will be available•
-
Suns' Isaiah Thomas: Expected to debut Wednesday•
-
Suns' Isaiah Thomas: Joins Phoenix on 10-day deal•
-
Hornets' Isaiah Thomas: Posts 14 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Isaiah Thomas: Strong effort off bench•