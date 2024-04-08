Share Video

Thomas signed a rest-of-season contract with Phoenix on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thomas has provided "strong leadership and veteran presence in the locker room," per Charania, while also appearing in four contests as end-of-bench backcourt depth. Thomas had previously been signed to back-to-back 10-day deals, but he will officially stick around for Phoenix's upcoming playoff run.

